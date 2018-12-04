Filed Under:Breast Cancer, Inc., Jen Willard, JWILL Pink Village, Superior

By Kathy Walsh

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– A breast cancer survivor is helping comfort patients in Colorado and beyond. She has donated more than 1,200 special pillows to help ease the pain after breast cancer surgery.

The pillows are all heart-shaped and made by volunteers.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 532 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

Jen Willard is passionate about her non-profit, JWILL Pink Village, Inc. Her pillows are stuffed with love.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 638 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

Jen Willard (credit: CBS)

On a Tuesday morning in December, in a festive home in Superior, we found a happy sewing circle making hearts to give away.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 262 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

Eighteen volunteers were cutting, sewing, stuffing and stitching on Tuesday. Making pillows that are Willard’s passion.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 412 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

“It will be three years ago this Christmas Eve that I got the call that I had breast cancer,” Willard told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 438 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

Willard was a healthy 41-year-old. She was a mother and a new bride.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 782 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: Jen Willard)

“It was heartbreaking,” she said.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 738 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: Jen Willard)

After a double mastectomy, she was given a heart pillow that she could attach to the seat belt to cushion her in the car.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 960 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: Jen Willard)

“This small act of kindness was really so much more than a pillow,” she explained.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 1256 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

It was support from strangers and Willard wanted to pay it forward. On social media, she asked for help making 75 pillows. One year later…

“We’ve gifted over 1,200 pillows, all made by volunteers,” she said with a smile.

Willard’s mother, Sandy Triplette, drives three hours from Holyoke to help sew. Willard’s friends hold pillow parties. Everything is donated.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 1200 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

“There’s days I say. ‘My heart wants to explode with gratitude,’” said a teary-eyed Willard.

Her goal is to gift pillows to all Colorado hospitals that perform breast cancer surgeries and then, go nationwide.

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 1576 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

“I’m so thankful that I’m cancer free and I get another chance at life. I just want to make it count.”

pillows for breast cancer 5pkg transfer frame 1395 Breast Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward With Heart Shaped Pillows

(credit: CBS)

Willard includes a handwritten note on each pillow that reads, “This pillow was made by volunteers with love and hope. Sending you strength and courage. You’re not alone.”

Donations accepted at PayPal JWILL Pink Village or send a check to JWILL Pink Village, 468 Eaton Circle, Superior, CO 80027. Venmo also accepted at JWILL PINK VILLAGE.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

