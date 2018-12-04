(HOODLINE) – Need more hot dogs in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs

Topping the list is Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs. Located at 2148 Larimer St. in Five Points, it’s the most popular hot dog spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,142 reviews on Yelp.

Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs is a critically acclaimed destination for exotic sausages, including Alaskan reindeer, wild boar, and the occasional mix of rattlesnake and pheasant. Dogs can be loaded with signature topping mixes — like The Desert — Harissa roasted cactus, Malaysian curry jam, scallions, cilantro and onions served two ways — and paired with a range of sides and adult beverages.

Yelper Kim D. recently wrote, “I know spending $10 on a hot dog seems like a lot, but the variety, quality, and quantity of the dogs and toppings make it well worth it. The dogs are huge, and if you get toppings, rest assured they pile it high. And most importantly, they’re delicious (especially if you like spicy)!

2. The Uber Sausage

Next up is Congress Park’s The Uber Sausage, situated at 2730 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot dogs and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

The petite shop has been serving up handmade sausage sandwiches since 2011. On the menu, expect signature dogs — like the Pork Hatch, featuring a green chile sausage, melted pepper jack cheese, cilantro, red and green cabbage, Colorado green chile and crema fresca — as well as seasoned housemade chips and tater tots, and a variety of local canned beers.

Yelper Matt M. said, “This was a great sandwich. From the sausage itself to the fantastic bun and the green chile. The gentleman working could not have been more friendly. Great experience!”

3. Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs

City Park’s Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs, located at 3525 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot dogs and more four stars out of 352 reviews.

Since its start as a food truck in 2004, Steve’s has been grilling up smokey beef and pork dogs served with its signature topping mixes — like the California Dog, with spicy mustard, tomato, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and fried peppers; and the Jersey Dog, with Jersey bacon, spicy mustard, red onion, green relish and caraway sauerkraut. It also offers housemade burgers, chili cheese fries (both meaty and vegetarian), milkshakes and more.

Yelper Naomi Z. exclaimed, “… I ended up getting a regular hot dog with ketchup, mustard and relish and a side of french fries. The hot dog was so juicy and so perfectly grilled, it just melted in my mouth. ”

4. Mustard’s Last Stand

Mustard’s Last Stand, a traditional American spot that offers hot dogs, burgers and more in the University, is another go-to, with four stars out of 185 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2081 S. University Blvd. to see for yourself.

In business for more than 40 years, Mustard’s Last Stand specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs made with Vienna beef on a poppy seed bun. The menu also features a “monster” Polish sausage weighing one-third of a pound; Italian specialities an Italian beef sandwich, made with beef simmered in gravy and served on French bread; and a range of burgers. Vegetarians can also indulge in a variety of options, including the soy veggie dog, tofu reuben or veggie tempeh burger.

Yelper Brooke M. said, “This is one of my favorite places to grab lunch between classes. First of all, they are super duper fast. Even if there is a line, you are never in it for long. Second of all, they have cheese sauce for their fries! Cheese sauce people!”

5. Mile High Vienna Stand

Last but not least, there’s Mile High Vienna Stand, a Baker favorite with four stars out of 132 reviews. Stop by 300 Santa Fe Drive to hit up the spot to score hot dogs, sandwiches and comfort food next time the urge strikes.

Mile High Vienna Stand — which also runs a location near Coors Field — also specializes in Chicago-style dogs made with Vienna beef, as well as Vienna Polish sausages, Italian beef or pork sausages and more. From 3-5 p.m. daily the shop offers a happy hour special: Get a Chicago-style hot dog with fries for $4 and add an Old Style beer for $2.

Yelper Crystal N. said, “I loved my Chicago dog without onions or peppers so much that I didn’t realize I had no napkin until I was finished scarfing it down, and the juice was dripping down my chin … Quick, fresh, delicious and they have a place to sit outside with your Arnold Palmer.”

Article provided by Hoodline.