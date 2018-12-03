COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is on for a suspect who skipped out on court after a hit-and-run crash. The crash in Colorado Springs left a woman paralyzed.

Prosecutors say Preston Bailey was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Bailey didn’t show up for court last week.

He was allegedly running from police after a drug deal. That’s when he slammed into Brittany Barker’s vehicle.



Barker faces a long road to recovery. Her father wants Bailey found so he can face his penalty.