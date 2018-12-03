DENVER (CBS4) – Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. The forward averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals in games between Nov. 26 and Sunday.

It’s the third time Millsap has received the honor. The previous two times were when he played for the Atlanta Hawks.

Teammate Nikola Jokic also won the award for his performance during the week of Oct. 22.

The Nuggets are currently on a five-game win streak.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)