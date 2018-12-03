WATCH LIVEGeorge H.W. Bush's Body Arrives In DC, To Travel To Capitol (Watch CBSN)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Paul Millsap

DENVER (CBS4) – Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. The forward averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals in games between Nov. 26 and Sunday.

gettyimages 1039561318 Paul Millsap Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during the Denver Nuggets Media Day at the Pepsi Center on September 24, 2018. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

It’s the third time Millsap has received the honor. The previous two times were when he played for the Atlanta Hawks.

Teammate Nikola Jokic also won the award for his performance during the week of Oct. 22.

The Nuggets are currently on a five-game win streak.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s