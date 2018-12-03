  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NORAD, Peterson Air Force Base, Santa Tracker

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… at least down at the Peterson Air Force Base. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is celebrating 63 years of tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

norad santa NORAD Kicks Off Santa Tracking With Website, Social Media & Santa Cam

(credit: noradsanta.org)

It started in 1955 when a local ad directed children to call Santa, but the number was misdialed. “Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD,” the agency said in a news release.

On Dec. 1, children and children at heart can track Santa with a mobile friendly website, on social media and on a “Santa Cam.”

More than 1,400 volunteers are expected to lend a hand for the very important mission this time of year.

LINK: NORAD Tracks Santa

On Dec. 24, children can call or text 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s