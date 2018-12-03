PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… at least down at the Peterson Air Force Base. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is celebrating 63 years of tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

It started in 1955 when a local ad directed children to call Santa, but the number was misdialed. “Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD,” the agency said in a news release.

On Dec. 1, children and children at heart can track Santa with a mobile friendly website, on social media and on a “Santa Cam.”

More than 1,400 volunteers are expected to lend a hand for the very important mission this time of year.

LINK: NORAD Tracks Santa

On Dec. 24, children can call or text 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.