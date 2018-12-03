ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Searchers haven’t been able to find an Air Force Academy’s preparatory school student missing in Rocky Mountain National Park for over a week.

Crews from several search and rescue teams searched the Longs Peak area for Micah Tice of Las Vegas Sunday while two Colorado National Guard helicopters helped look for him from the air.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says conditions were the best for flying since the search began Tuesday, a day after Tice’s vehicle was found at the trailhead for Longs Peak, the park’s highest mountain.

Some park visitors said they hiked with Tice for a bit on Nov. 24 and last saw him as visibility and weather conditions worsened.

Teams have searched about 10 square miles.

