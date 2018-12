MAYBELL, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver crashed into gas pumps at a Sinclair station in Maybell over the weekend. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

Security cameras at the gas station show the out-of-control driver crashing into the pumps. The driver narrowly missed other cars coming in and out of the station.

The Maybell General Store posted on Facebook that no one was seriously hurt. The store has already ordered new pumps.