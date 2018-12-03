By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – The holiday shopping season is underway. These days, people often buy online, so they don’t have to stand in line.

Now, some stores have come up with ways to help you check out fast. Macy’s has turned to technology.

“To avoid the hectic of shopping and making things fast and quick, come in and do scan and pay,” said Davita Vance, Vice President Store Manager at Macy’s Park Meadows.

You will need the Macy’s app on your smartphone, and then connect to Macy’s free wifi in the store, then select store mode on the app. Choose your store and start scanning.

“So we’ll scan that bar code right there,” explained Taylor Bjerk, Merchandise Team Manager at Macy’s Park Meadows. “It will vibrate when you know that it’s picked it up.”

“It will automatically check you out,” explained Vance.

It uses the credit card information you’ve included on the app, and it will calculate all your deals, discounts and coupons.

“With the coupon it’s going to be $78.48,” said Bjerk.

You then follow the signs to Scan and Pay.

“To make sure those sensors are off and you get a bag,” said Vance.

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh told Dana Nelson and Barbara Goodman about Macy’s mobile checkout while they were taking a shopping break.

“Didn’t know anything about it at all,” said Goodman.

“I would definitely consider it to speed up the checkout process,” said Nelson.

“I have to get my husband to put it on my phone first,” said Goodman with a laugh.

Whatever it takes to accelerate your shopping and keep the holidays merry and bright.

