  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Macy's, Park Meadows, Scan and Pay

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – The holiday shopping season is underway. These days, people often buy online, so they don’t have to stand in line.

macys mobile checkout 5pkg transfer frame 527 Macys Offers Mobile Checkout To Bypass Long Lines

(credit: CBS)

Now, some stores have come up with ways to help you check out fast. Macy’s has turned to technology.

“To avoid the hectic of shopping and making things fast and quick, come in and do scan and pay,” said Davita Vance, Vice President Store Manager at Macy’s Park Meadows.

macys mobile checkout 5pkg transfer frame 1449 Macys Offers Mobile Checkout To Bypass Long Lines

(credit: CBS)

You will need the Macy’s app on your smartphone, and then connect to Macy’s free wifi in the store, then select store mode on the app. Choose your store and start scanning.

“So we’ll scan that bar code right there,” explained Taylor Bjerk, Merchandise Team Manager at Macy’s Park Meadows. “It will vibrate when you know that it’s picked it up.”

macys mobile checkout 5pkg transfer frame 939 Macys Offers Mobile Checkout To Bypass Long Lines

(credit: CBS)

“It will automatically check you out,” explained Vance.

It uses the credit card information you’ve included on the app, and it will calculate all your deals, discounts and coupons.

“With the coupon it’s going to be $78.48,” said Bjerk.

You then follow the signs to Scan and Pay.

macys mobile checkout 5pkg transfer frame 407 Macys Offers Mobile Checkout To Bypass Long Lines

(credit: CBS)

“To make sure those sensors are off and you get a bag,” said Vance.

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh told Dana Nelson and Barbara Goodman about Macy’s mobile checkout while they were taking a shopping break.

“Didn’t know anything about it at all,” said Goodman.

“I would definitely consider it to speed up the checkout process,” said Nelson.

“I have to get my husband to put it on my phone first,” said Goodman with a laugh.

macys mobile checkout 5pkg transfer frame 47 Macys Offers Mobile Checkout To Bypass Long Lines

(credit: CBS)

Whatever it takes to accelerate your shopping and keep the holidays merry and bright.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s