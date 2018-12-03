By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will return to the I-70 mountain corridor by late morning on Monday. Then we should see light snow spread into the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas by late afternoon into the evening. Accumulation will be minor with just a dusting for most of us and maybe up to 1 inch in some areas especially along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Regardless, it may be snowing during the evening commute on Monday.

The other story is the firmly entrenched cold air across Colorado. High temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach above freezing which is more than 10 degrees below normal even for the first week in December. Overnight lows will drop into the teens in the metro area Monday night and highs will likely be stuck in the 30s again on Tuesday despite sunny skies.

Overall it will be a chilly week with the “warmest” day coming Wednesday with highs in the 40s. We’ll then return to the 30s again for the end of week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.