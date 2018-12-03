ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing a teenager from Broomfield pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Natalie Bollinger’s death. Joseph Lopez made the plea in court on Monday morning.

Bollinger disappeared on Dec. 28, 2017 and her body was found the following day on land belonging to McIntosh Dairy in Adams County.

She was killed by a single gunshot wound to head, and it was also determined she had a lethal dose of heroin in her system.

Lopez told investigators that he met Bollinger through the classified advertisements website. He claims that she wanted to be shot and killed and that he tried to talk her out of it.

Police arrested Lopez after investigators examined Bollinger’s social media accounts.

Lopez told police that she shot herself but changed his story when he was told the coroner ruled her death a homicide.