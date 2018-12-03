By Justin Adams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are officially back in the playoff race after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10. On a three game winning-streak, the Broncos improved to 6-6 and have a .500 record for the first time since Oct. 1. With four games to go, Denver sits one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the final playoff spot. Here are the 4 reasons why the Broncos find themselves back in the postseason race.

Feeding Phillip Lindsay the Ball

Phillip Lindsay rushed for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Cincinnati. His longest run of the day was a 65-yard run scamper, his longest of his career. During the winning streak, Lindsay scored five times and has back-to-back 100-yard performances. Getting the ball to the undrafted rookie from Colorado is important for the Broncos’ success. When Lindsay has rushed for over 70 yards or more, the Broncos are 6-1. When he is under that number, Denver is 0-5.

Winning the Turnover Battle

The Broncos have forced nine turnovers since the bye week, including three against the Bengals. Denver scored 17 points off the turnovers. The Broncos have only given away the ball once during the winning streak. The short field helps the offense have better fielding position to score more points. It also changes the momentum of the game by taking away a possession from the opponent.

Dynamic Duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

How good has Von Miller played this season? He has at least one sack in seven consecutive games, tying a career-high. The Super Bowl 50 MVP had one and a half sacks against the Bengals, giving him 12.5 sacks on the year. That’s second most in the NFL. Bradley Chubb also has a sack and a fumble recovery in the game. He now has 10 sacks and is just four and a half away from tying Jevon Kearse’s NFL rookie sack record.

Broncos Strong Running Game

We already mentioned how important Phillip Lindsay is to the team, but he wouldn’t have the running lanes without his offensive line. The Broncos rushed for 218 yards against the Bengals. That’s the most since 2013. Denver has averaged 150 rushing yards per game during the winning streak. he Broncos also have the fifth best running game in the league averaging 132.5 yards per game.

The Broncos look to continue their winning ways on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.