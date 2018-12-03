  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Craig, Elk, Local TV, Single-Engine Plane, Wildlife Harassment

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildlife officials are investigating reports that someone may have used a plane to harass a herd of elk. The aircraft was spotted making two low passes over the herd near Craig.

The animals scattered after what witnesses say was a single-engine plane with a low wing design passed over the elk. The plane was said to be either white or yellow in color.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 364 Wildlife Officials Investigate After Single Engine Plane Passes Over Elk Herd

(credit: CBS)

Officers say they don’t know for sure the pilot was trying to mess with the animals. That’s why they hope the person comes forward on their own to explain what happened.

