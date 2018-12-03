CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildlife officials are investigating reports that someone may have used a plane to harass a herd of elk. The aircraft was spotted making two low passes over the herd near Craig.

The animals scattered after what witnesses say was a single-engine plane with a low wing design passed over the elk. The plane was said to be either white or yellow in color.

Officers say they don’t know for sure the pilot was trying to mess with the animals. That’s why they hope the person comes forward on their own to explain what happened.