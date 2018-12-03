  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Families of deployed Colorado National Guard members enjoyed a Christmas celebration on Monday. They gathered at the Boettcher Mansion in Jefferson County.

There was music, holiday decorations and craft time for the children.

The annual party brings National Guard families together while their loved ones are away defending our country.

“This is so amazing just to have an opportunity to just spend time with our kids, to have an opportunity to be thanked for our sacrifices. I think that it’s amazing that they do something like this for our families,” said Army National Guard member spouse Alicia Romero.

There are 75 deployed Colorado National Guard members in the Middle East.

