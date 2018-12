(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says there are some areas of Colorado with considerable avalanche danger. Forecasters showed just how a weak layer of snow can create a thick slab ready to slide.

The agency posted videos on their Facebook page while surveying parts of Ptarmigan Pass near Vail and the Sawatch Range.

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, there have been 54 avalanches.

