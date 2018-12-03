WATCH LIVEGeorge H.W. Bush's Body Arrives In DC, To Travel To Capitol (Watch CBSN)
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– For the 33rd year, motorcycles roared into Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. It’s all part of the annual Toy Run.

“Seeing all these bikers coming in here on a day like today to help put a smile on their faces and make their day a little bit brighter, what could be better than that?” said Toy Run participant Bob Cuculich.

Bikers from all across Colorado rode in the Toy Run on Sunday.

Some patients at Children’s Hospital got to ride the fire truck with the motorcycles. She says she knows the little gifts make a big difference.

“Some people don’t get to go home on christmas and they have to stay here so i think it helps them think positive instead of negative all the time,” said patient Kirsten Tielbur.

“The first time I rode up here to the new hospital and saw all those kids’ faces up in the windows up there… it just brought me to tears,” said Cuculich.

The extra toys collected are used at Children’s Hospital throughout the year, given to children and their families who may be going through a tough time.

