AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, the 17th Judicial District’s Attorney Office ruled it will not pursue charges against an Aurora police officer for the shooting death of a man protecting his family. Richard “Gary” Black was shot and killed in July as an intruder attacked his family in their home near Iola Street and Montview Boulevard.

The D.A.’s office says “the evidence does not support the filing of any criminal charges against Officer Limbaugh for the shooting death of Mr. Richard ‘Gary’ Black.”

The officer shot Black after multiple commands to drop his weapon while he walked into his living room.

Days after the shooting, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said it’s possible Black had a hearing impairment and did not hear the officer’s commands.

Black was protecting his family from a man, Dajon Harper, who broke into the family’s home. Harper’s mother called 911 and told them he was on “some type of drug or something.”

Harper was reportedly naked when he kicked down Black’s door and grabbed the man’s 11-year-old grandson and tried to strangle and drown him in the bathroom.

Black then shot and killed Harper, before being shot and killed himself. Harper has an extensive and violent background.

Black was a Vietnam War veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

LINK: District Attorney Dave Young’s Decision Letter