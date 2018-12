CINCINNATI (CBS4) – During the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Broncos Von Miller tied his longest sack streak of his career with seven sacks.

Von Miller's seven-game sack streak is tied for the longest of his career.#ProBowlVote + @VonMiller pic.twitter.com/uLku5yJvkv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 2, 2018

Miller had 11 sacks so far in the 2018 season. He’s tied in 4th place among total sack leaders with Chandler Jones.

