  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:00 PMCBS4 Post Game Show
    2:30 PMCBS Post Game Show
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broadway, Local TV, The Hornet

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Employees at The Hornet on South Broadway and 1st Avenue boarded up part of their building, yet again, on Saturday because someone crashed into the restaurant. Witnesses told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia they saw the driver and passengers get out of the car and run from the scene.

crashing the hornet 3 12 1 incident from the hornets fb The Hornet Hit Again By Driver, Suspect in Custody

Crash on 12/1 (credit: The Hornet)

Police said that officers took one suspect into custody and were investigating possible charges. The speeding silver BMW came to a stop inches away from employees who were finishing their shifts inside the restaurant early Saturday morning.

car into hornet 10pkg transfer frame 330 The Hornet Hit Again By Driver, Suspect in Custody

Kevin Clyde (credit: CBS)

“Where I was standing, six seconds later, the car was in that place,” said Kevin Clyde, a bartender and server.

The car plowed into the building from between a planter and a light post around 2:15 a.m.

car into hornet 10pkg transfer frame 2100 The Hornet Hit Again By Driver, Suspect in Custody

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t know how they made it through it alive,” said Sean Workman, owner of The Hornet Restaurant.

The impact broke glass, scattered debris, and sent a cast iron beam flying through a wall across the room.

“A concrete beam shot like a rocket,” Clyde said, of the beam that flew inches away from him.

car into hornet 10pkg transfer frame 917 The Hornet Hit Again By Driver, Suspect in Custody

(credit: CBS)

“It sounds like an explosion when someone comes through and you don’t know what’s happening,” said Sean Workman, The Hornet owner.

He said the crash hit especially hard this season, during the holidays.

“(We have) lots of holiday parties this time of year. And this time of year, our staff depends on being able to make some money,” Workman said.

car into hornet 10pkg transfer frame 1980 The Hornet Hit Again By Driver, Suspect in Custody

(credit: CBS)

Workman said that he was working with South Broadway’s maintenance division to request the installation of more barriers in front of the business.

The restaurant has already been hit twice before this year; once in February and once in November.

Staff members spent hours Saturday helping to fix the mess in order to re-open the business. They cordoned off the damaged area and were able to re-open The Hornet at 4 p.m.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s