DENVER (CBS4) – Remember in training camp when Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay was just hoping to make the Denver Broncos as a special teams contributor and possibly a third-down back? Wow how things have changed.

Lindsay has just crossed the 1,000 yard mark for yards from scrimmage in a season. He did it at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati against the Bengals in what was his fifth start of the season at running back.

Only seven other Broncos rookies have reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in franchise history. The last player to do so was Knowshon Moreno, who did it in 2009.

Lindsay has played in every game for the Broncos so far this season and has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of those games (Week 2 and Week 12). He has caught passes in all but two of those games, with his best total for receiving yards coming in Week 6 against the Rams (48).