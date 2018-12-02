  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:00 PMCBS4 Post Game Show
    2:30 PMCBS Post Game Show
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Phillip Lindsay

DENVER (CBS4) – Remember in training camp when Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay was just hoping to make the Denver Broncos as a special teams contributor and possibly a third-down back? Wow how things have changed.

gettyimages 1054681430 Rookie Phillip Lindsay Reaches 1,000 Yards From Scrimmage

Phillip Lindsay (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Lindsay has just crossed the 1,000 yard mark for yards from scrimmage in a season. He did it at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati against the Bengals in what was his fifth start of the season at running back.

Only seven other Broncos rookies have reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage in franchise history. The last player to do so was Knowshon Moreno, who did it in 2009.

gettyimages 1065229172 Rookie Phillip Lindsay Reaches 1,000 Yards From Scrimmage

Lindsay carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Lindsay has played in every game for the Broncos so far this season and has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of those games (Week 2 and Week 12). He has caught passes in all but two of those games, with his best total for receiving yards coming in Week 6 against the Rams (48).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s