CINCINNATI (CBS4) – Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has just jumped ahead of Art Modell on the list of modern day pro football owners with the most wins. With the Broncos win over the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, Bowlen now has 354 wins.

Only Lamar Hunt (381), Ralph Wilson (390) and Bud Adams (409) have more wins than Bowlen.

Bowlen, 74, has been the Broncos owner since 1984, and the team has won three Super Bowls during that time. He hasn’t been involved in team operations since 2014 when it was officially announced that he had Alzheimer’s Disease.

When Bowlen bought the majority stake in the Broncos he was known at the time as a Canadian oilman with a fortune built on oil and gas and real estate. Bowlen quickly showed determination to win as an owner and the team hired a respected head coach, Dan Reeves, and acquired quarterback John Elway. The Broncos made three Super Bowl trips in four years in the 1980s.

After the hiring of Coach Mike Shanahan in the 1990s the team won two Super Bowls. They also made it to two Super Bowls earlier this decade with Elway back on the team in a GM role and Peyton Manning at quarterback and were victorious in the latter — Super Bowl 50.

Bowlen is a member of the team’s Ring of Fame and is a currently a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the “Contributor” category.