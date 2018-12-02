By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – One storm system continues to move away from Colorado while a new one moves in from the west. It is a weak and disorganized weather maker so don’t expect too much more than increased cloud cover and scattered snow flurries or showers in Denver and the Front Range.

It will be a slightly different story in southwest Colorado where enough snow is possible to warrant a Winter Weather Advisory today. Some places above 8,000 feet could see up to 8 inches of new snow.

Looking ahead at the first full week of December it will be quiet around Colorado aside from some occasional mountain snow showers.

Temperatures will stay at or slight below normal for this time of year.

