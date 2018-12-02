DENVER (CBS4) – From November 11th through January 27th, Denver is celebrating Mile High Holidays with a wide variety of events, performing arts, light displays, and much more.

As part of Mile High Holidays, many hotels offer reduced room rates starting at $99, making it easy to spend a night or a long weekend in Downtown Denver. VISIT Denver has gathered together a comprehensive list of holiday activities going on in the Denver Metro Area.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

Blockbuster Exhibitions include CUBA! at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dior: From Paris to the World at the Denver Art Museum, and Tara Donavan at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Holiday Performing Arts include “Christmas Carol” and “White Christmas” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, “The Nutcracker” by the Colorado Ballet, and “Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents: Songs for the Season” with the Colorado Symphony.

Holiday Events include The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum, Denver Christkindl Market at Skyline Park, and the 43rd Annual TubaChristmas at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Light Displays include the Grand Illumination at Denver’s Union Station, Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo.

Santa visits include Santa’s Flight Academy at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, WinterFest on Fillmore in Cherry Creek North, and Santa’s Village at Chatfield Farms.

New Year’s Eve celebrations include fireworks on the 16th Street Mall, Resolution NYE 2019 at the McNichols Building, the White Rose Gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.