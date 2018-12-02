Filed Under:16th St. Mall, Blossoms of Light, Chatfield Farms, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Christmas Carol, Colorado Ballet, Colorado Railroad Museum, Colorado Symphony, Cuba, Denver Art Museum, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver Christkindl Market, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Zoo, Dior: From Paris To The World, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Grand Illumination, Ingrid Michaelson Trio, Jayne Buck, Local TV, McNichols Building, Mile High Holidays, Museum of Contemporary Art, New Year's Eve Fireworks, Noon Year's Eve, Nutcracker, Polar Express Train Ride, Resolution NYE 2019, Santa's Flight Academy, Santa's Village, Skyline Park, Tara Donavan, Tuba Christmas, Union Station, Visit Denver, White Christmas, White Rose Gala, WinterFest, Zoo Lights

DENVER (CBS4) – From November 11th through January 27th, Denver is celebrating Mile High Holidays with a wide variety of events, performing arts, light displays, and much more.

mile high holidays1 Holiday Season Shines In Denver

As part of Mile High Holidays, many hotels offer reduced room rates starting at $99, making it easy to spend a night or a long weekend in Downtown Denver. VISIT Denver has gathered together a comprehensive list of holiday activities going on in the Denver Metro Area.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

Blockbuster Exhibitions include CUBA! at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dior: From Paris to the World at the Denver Art Museum, and Tara Donavan at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

dior 9 Holiday Season Shines In Denver

(credit CBS)

Holiday Performing Arts include “Christmas Carol” and “White Christmas” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, “The Nutcracker” by the Colorado Ballet, and “Ingrid Michaelson Trio Presents: Songs for the Season” with the Colorado Symphony.

polar express Holiday Season Shines In Denver

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

Holiday Events include The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum, Denver Christkindl Market at Skyline Park, and the 43rd Annual TubaChristmas at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

tuba christmas pkg frame 2522 Holiday Season Shines In Denver

(credit: CBS)

Light Displays include the Grand Illumination at Denver’s Union Station, Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo.

mg 2008 Holiday Season Shines In Denver

(credit: CBS)

Santa visits include Santa’s Flight Academy at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, WinterFest on Fillmore in Cherry Creek North, and Santa’s Village at Chatfield Farms.

santas village 1 Holiday Season Shines In Denver

(credit: CBS)

New Year’s Eve celebrations include fireworks on the 16th Street Mall, Resolution NYE 2019 at the McNichols Building, the White Rose Gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.

