  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Fire Rescue, Aurora Police Department, Local TV, Xcel Energy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — First responders have evacuated residents from homes and are closing streets around the area of a natural gas leak in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department initially notified the public of a reported gas leak in the 16500 block of East Baltic Place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five minutes later, Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed the gas leak and the evacuations of five homes.

Additional homes on East Iliff Place have also been cleared since then.

Police have closed access to South Naples Way and South Norfolk Street from Iliff Avenue, and have asked drivers and residents to avoid the area.

Xcel Energy is on scene.

This location is less than a mile from the site of an explosion from a “gas-fed fire” that destroyed two patio homes in a retirement community last month. One person was killed.

The preliminary investigation of that incident suggests a contractor’s drilling operations may have caused the explosion.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s