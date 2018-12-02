By ZACK KELBERMAN

In the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton snatched a touchdown ball in Phillips’ coverage, extending Denver’s lead to 14-3. It was Sutton’s first score since he became a full-time starter in Week 9, following the trade of Demaryius Thomas.

Check it out:

These are the plays the Broncos want to see from Sutton, their second-round draft pick. He’s struggled with consistency in recent weeks, dropping catachable passes. But his coaches, including Bill Musgrave, didn’t lose faith.

“I think he’s adjusted well,” Musgrave said Thursday. “We missed a couple of times, the other day, trying to connect with him. So, we’re looking forward to being better when we do target him, starting with this week. I think he’s done a super job with the more turns, the more experience. We’re able to move him around a little bit, not just leave him at the split end spot. I think that’ll help him too. Having played the flanker, having played the slot, put him in motion, those type of things. That will be part of his development and he’s embracing it.”

On the ensuing series after Sutton’s TD, the Broncos added another score, via Phillip Lindsay, pushing their lead to 21-7.

