BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction crews “topped off” a 23-story hotel and casino in Black Hawk. The uppermost beam was added to the bran new Monarch Casino during a ceremony on Thursday.

The beam was signed by the crew members on the project. Construction of the luxury resort cost roughly $400 million.

Two years ago, crews demolished a six-story parking garage to make room for the new casino.

The Monarch is expected to bring more than a thousand jobs to Gilpin County.