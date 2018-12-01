Filed Under:Broadway, Local TV, The Hornet

DENVER (CBS4) – History seems to be repeating itself, and not in a good way, for The Hornet on South Broadway. Yet another vehicle slammed into the restaurant early Saturday.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page a picture of a sedan sitting inside one of the dining areas. The restaurant couldn’t open for Saturday brunch, but employees hoped to open for dinner.

Crash on 12/1 (credit: The Hornet)

“We have lost of holiday parties, and we don’t want to let our guests down. Also, there are 43 wonderful employees here that need to earn a living and we hope the Baker neighborhood will come out and support us,” they said in the Facebook post.

Just three weeks ago, another vehicle came flying into the building.

“Well here we go again Denver! Please drive safe and remember we are not a drive thru!” a Facebook post posted on Nov. 12 read.

Crash on 11/12 (credit: The Hornet)

Back on Valentine’s Day, a sedan slammed into the building, nearly in the same spot as the second crash.

“We had quite a day yesterday but thankfully everyone was ok. We are still open for business! #notadrivethru!” the restaurant said.

Crash on 2/14 (credit: The Hornet)

Crash on 2/14 (credit: The Hornet)

