DENVER (CBS4) – University of Denver Athletics kicked off its Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive collection on Nov. 17 with a Teddy Bear Toss at the hockey game against Minnesota Duluth. During the second intermission, fans were encouraged to throw new Teddy Bears onto the ice to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

In addition to the Teddy Bear Toss, there are toy donation bins at every University of Denver Athletics and Newman Center event through Dec. 19, including:

–Women’s Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount, Dec. 1 at 1:00p.

–Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time is Here, Dec. 6 at 7:30pm

–Men’s Basketball vs. Western State, Dec. 9 at 1:00p.m.

–Kobie Boykins: Exploring Mars, Dec. 13 at 7:30p.m.

–Women’s Gymnastics vs. Crimson & Gold Intrasquad, Dec. 15 at 6:00p.m.

–A Canadian Brass Christmas, Dec. 18 at 7:30p.m.

DU Athletics will also be holding a Community Shop ‘n’ Drop on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pioneer Cheerleading squad will be taking donations of new toys at circle drive on the north side of the Ritchie Center.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

There are many ways to make a donation to make sure that every child at the Boys & Girls Clubs gets a present this holiday season.