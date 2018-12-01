ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams spent Saturday looking for a missing Air Force cadet candidate near Longs Peak. Micah Tice was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.
Officials say they focused in the Boulder Brook drainage and Storm Pass area. In the last week of searching, crews have covered 10 square miles. Two Colorado National Guard helicopters from Buckley Air Force Base helped in the search before cloud cover and strong wind gusts forced them to land.
FLIR Systems Inc. volunteered their fixed wing aircraft for thermal imaging.
Search crews say hikers told them they saw and hiked with Tice for about 20 minutes on Saturday after Thanksgiving Day.
“They reported that he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat, black lightweight gloves, tennis shoes and a light blue backpack. Micah indicated he had started from the Longs Peak Trailhead at 6:30 a.m. They last saw Micah in the vicinity of the Battle Mountain area, between 7:30 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, as visibility and weather conditions continued to deteriorate,” officials said in a news release.
Tice’s vehicle was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead that following Monday.
Please call Rocky Mountain National Park at (970) 586-1204.
People who don’t return from a day hike in the RMNP aren’t discovered alive there a week later. Some means of better communicating the risk of attempting to climb Long Peak under less than ideal conditions needs to be found; better signage at the trailhead might help.