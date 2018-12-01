By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is caught up in a complicated weather pattern this weekend with a large storm to our east and a new one out west.

The large storm to the east will win out as it sits and spins over Kansas and Nebraska. That will keep extreme northeast Colorado under the gun for bands of snow that could pile up to several inches before the weekend is over.

Overnight tonight and during the day on Sunday it will be possible for some snow bands to back all the way into Denver and the Front Range but we aren’t expecting anything significant.

There is a winter weather advisory for extreme northeast Colorado from now through Sunday afternoon.

The mountains will continue to see occasional light snow showers this weekend with another push of moisture arriving by tonight. Additional snow totals in the high country will be 6 inches or less for most places.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.