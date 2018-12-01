By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of volunteers came together Saturday morning to wrap gifts for refugee children in Colorado. Max Leslie, his mom and brother were one of the families that spent time giving back.

“It’s really nice to just be a part of this,” Max, a 7th grader, said.

“I just wanted them to do something to give back especially during the holiday season,” said Max’s mom, Cyndi Leslie.

They are wrapping gifts they purchased for children who fled their home country to come to the United States.

“I’ve heard a couple of refugees talk at our school, and they’re all really nice and kind, and they probably deserve more than what’s happening in their countries,” said Max.

“Our hope is that it will create a better future for all of us,” said Erin Oltersdorf.

Erin is a mother of three and co-founded the Kid’s Compassion Project three years ago.

“We figured this was a great opportunity to start a nonprofit that’s focused on building compassion in children and teaching them how to give back,” she said.

Since then, they have held 18 events helping 16 different nonprofits with specific needs in the metro area.

“Seeing them work together and knowing that they are making a difference, that’s amazing,” Oltersdorf. said.

Around 400 wrapped gifts for refugee children will be loaded into boxes and delivered to the Colorado nonprofit Project Worthmore.

“Our hope is that these children with Project Worthmore will open these gifts they will realize that there are a lot of amazing other people that do care about them and want them to have a wonderful holiday season as well.”

And Max agreed, “Everyone should try to help someone.”

