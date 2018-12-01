DENVER (CBS4) – Flags at public buildings in Colorado were ordered to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of President George H.W. Bush. The 41st president of the United States passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Hours after the news of his passing, Colorado leaders shared their condolences on social media.
Gov. John Hickenlooper says President Bush’s legacy stressed the importance of “civility in politics.”
Once-candidate for Colorado governor, Walker Stapleton, shared his tribute. Stapleton’s mother is a first cousin of President George H.W. Bush.
Denver Mayor also shared words of remembrance and respect.
His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died in April and Mr. Bush was hospitalized the day after the funeral to be treated treated for an infection in his bloodstream.