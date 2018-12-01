DENVER (CBS4) – Flags at public buildings in Colorado were ordered to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of President George H.W. Bush. The 41st president of the United States passed away Friday at the age of 94.

Hours after the news of his passing, Colorado leaders shared their condolences on social media.

Gov. John Hickenlooper says President Bush’s legacy stressed the importance of “civility in politics.”

President Bush lived each day with courage. He never flinched from a tough decision, and every day as President brought honor and dignity to the office and the country. He left a lasting legacy on the importance of civility in politics. — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) December 1, 2018

Once-candidate for Colorado governor, Walker Stapleton, shared his tribute. Stapleton’s mother is a first cousin of President George H.W. Bush.

Our Country has lost a hero and I have lost my North Star. Some of my earliest memories include fishing with him while sharing 44 years of love and laughs. His selfless kindness towards others regardless of background or circumstance was unequaled. pic.twitter.com/hsS38SaE0K — Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) December 1, 2018

Denver Mayor also shared words of remembrance and respect.

President George H.W. Bush led our country through a period of global change, providing a steady and sure hand as the world as we knew it then turned a corner. His lifetime of service to the United States is a legacy that will endure. Rest In Peace, President Bush. 🙏🏽 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) December 1, 2018

His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died in April and Mr. Bush was hospitalized the day after the funeral to be treated treated for an infection in his bloodstream.