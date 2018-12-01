BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – People convicted of lesser pot-related offenses in Boulder County can apply next year to have those marks erased from their records.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Friday an new initiative called “Moving On from Marijuana.” It will allow those who have been convicted of use or possession of small amounts of the drug to petition the district’s courts to have the convictions sealed and expunged.

“District Attorney Michael Dougherty is committed to pursuing justice in every case and assuring that now legal conduct

does not continue to have an adverse impact on people’s lives,” the office stated in a press release. “It is a matter of fundamental fairness.”

Colorado voters approved Amendment 64 in November 2012 permitting medical and recreational marijuana use, including possession of less than an ounce.

Dougherty was elected district attorney last month.

Petitioners must meet qualifications for their conviction to be considered. The office has set aside two meeting times — Jan. 10, 9-11 a.m., and Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m. — for interested parties to consult with staffers about their options.

“If your case qualifies, meaning that your case is not one that would lead to a conviction under current law, we will get started with your case!” the office exclaims in its press release. “We look forward to helping you ‘Move On’ from your old marijuana conviction and the stigma attached to it.”