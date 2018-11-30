DENVER (CBS4)– Veterans in the Denver metro area have a new resource center. Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System cut the ribbon on its new Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) on Friday.

The resource center is located at 3836 York Street in Denver. The center will work with the homeless veterans to help with permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits.

The center also offers showers and storage space for veterans. They can also access minor medical issues or routine medical care.

“If you’re really going to help veterans and you’re really going to end homelessness, it’s a whole community coming together and working together. So, we’re not the end-all of homeless services for veterans, but we’re really proud to be part of the community that provides such great resources,” said Michelle Lapidow, Deputy Chief of VA Homeless Programs.

The new CRRC will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and on Wednesdays from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Housing walk-in clinic hours are Monday through Thursday 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. The center officially opens for business on Monday, Dec. 3.

LINK: Denver VA Information