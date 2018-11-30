WATCH LIVEHuge earthquake in Alaska causes widespread damage (Watch CBSN Live)
Filed Under:Louisiana, T.M. Landry College Prep, Viral Video

(CBS) — A Louisiana school that made headlines for sending working-class black kids to elite colleges is accused of cutting corners and doctoring college applications, the New York Times reports.

Videos of students from T.M. Landry College Prep opening acceptance letters from top universities, have become an internet sensation. “CBS This Morning” is one of many news sources to report on this.

The New York Times investigation found the school located in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana allegedly falsified transcripts and made up student accomplishments.

Michael and Tracey Landry, who run the school, are accused of fostering a culture of fear with physical and emotional abuse. The Landrys denied falsifying transcripts and college applications, but Michael Landry admitted that he hit students.

T.M. Landry is now an unaccredited private school that the state does not regulate or approve. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reported last year that Landry is a no-frills school located in an old fabrication shop in a low-income area near Lafayette. Though it’s a college prep school, it’s not the kind that’s filled with rich kids.

“Their parents have made sacrifices to send them here. We make sacrifices to make sure that they can stay,” Tracey said. “The average income is $32,000.”

Tuition costs up to $675 a month. There are teachers, but no textbooks, no homework and no specific class schedule.

