WATCH LIVEHuge earthquake in Alaska causes widespread damage (Watch CBSN Live)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs

By Andrea Flores

Experience the beauty of the holiday season at Golden’s annual Candlelight Walk.
Walk down Washington Avenue and sing holiday carols with other locals. The free event kicks off at the Foothills Art Center tonight at 6 p.m.

blossoms 6 4 Things To Do In Denver This Weekend

Blossoms of Light as seen by Copter 4 (credit: CBS)

For three decades, Coloradans have flocked to the Denver Botanic Gardens for Blossoms of Light.
Enjoy a twinkling winter wonderland while you sip on a warm drink. You can catch the display now through the beginning of the New Year. Tickets start at $13.

The 5th annual Sing It to Me Santa benefit concert returns to Denver Saturday. Proceeds benefit Take Note Colorado, an organization working to provide musical instruments and instruction to every Kindergarten through 12th grade student in Colorado. Denver rock band The Fray is headlining the show.
Tickets are $45.

The Nutcracker returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for its 58th year. It’s the largest production of the holiday classic in the state. Performances run now through Christmas Eve.
Tickets start at $30.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s