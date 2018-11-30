By Andrea Flores

Experience the beauty of the holiday season at Golden’s annual Candlelight Walk.

Walk down Washington Avenue and sing holiday carols with other locals. The free event kicks off at the Foothills Art Center tonight at 6 p.m.

For three decades, Coloradans have flocked to the Denver Botanic Gardens for Blossoms of Light.

Enjoy a twinkling winter wonderland while you sip on a warm drink. You can catch the display now through the beginning of the New Year. Tickets start at $13.

The 5th annual Sing It to Me Santa benefit concert returns to Denver Saturday. Proceeds benefit Take Note Colorado, an organization working to provide musical instruments and instruction to every Kindergarten through 12th grade student in Colorado. Denver rock band The Fray is headlining the show.

Tickets are $45.

The Nutcracker returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for its 58th year. It’s the largest production of the holiday classic in the state. Performances run now through Christmas Eve.

Tickets start at $30.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.