PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS SF/CBS Local) – Authorities are trying to determine if a Tesla driver who was arrested for alleged DUI in Palo Alto early Friday morning had used the vehicle’s “Autopilot” feature to help him get to his destination.

The California Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on southbound Highway 101, south of Highway 92 around 3:30 a.m. After the driver refused to yield, they apparently found him asleep behind the wheel.

When the CHP had units in place, one patrol car got in front of the Tesla to slow down the vehicle. Officers said the driver then woke up after the car had slowed below 30 miles per hour.

He was taken into custody at a gas station in Palo Alto after allegedly failing a field sobriety test. The CHP only identified the driver as a 45-year-old man. Additional details were not immediately available.

Tesla’s website states: “Every driver is responsible for remaining alert and active when using Autopilot, and must be prepared to take action at any time.”

Friday’s incident was not the first in the Bay Area involving an alleged DUI and a Tesla driver possibly using the autonomous feature. Earlier this year, CHP officers on the Bay Bridge pulled over a Tesla after finding the driver was passed out behind the wheel.

When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 19, 2018

The driver attempted to assure the officer that the vehicle was on “Autopilot.” Tests showed his blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit and he was arrested.