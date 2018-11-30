BREAKING NEWSGeorge H.W. Bush, 41st President, Dies At 94
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Russell Cowdin, Snowflake Whiskey, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of whiskey fans has been camped out front of a local Denver distillery for nearly a week. Their goal is to be the first to get their hands on a bottle of Stranahan’s limited addition Snowflake Single Malt.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 461 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

“I do not know why they were under the impression I was coming out Monday, at the earliest,” Russell Cowdin laughed.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 1010 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

Russell Cowdin (credit: CBS)

If you didn’t know better, you would think the group of campers he was with were all old friends.

co stranahans snowflake 6vo frame 450 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

“I got to know these guys pretty well last year and they were a few spots behind us the years before that so we have been in the same line for years,” he said.

co stranahans snowflake 6vo frame 300 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

They all have the same goal to be the first to get their hands on a bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake.

co stranahans snowflake 6vo frame 960 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

An exclusive single malt whiskey only available for two hours on one day, once a year.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 1873 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

Russell Cowdin is in that coveted spot this year after waiting not one, two, or even three nights.

“Since Saturday at 3:30. I don’t know how many hours that is right now, but I will be out here almost a full week.”

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 251 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

In 10 years, he’s had eight top 10 spots, four of them were number one. It has become a tradition he plans for like a vacation.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 1547 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

“This is my camping trip. This is my time to hang out with friends I only see once a year. New friends I have not met before, old friends I have hung out with in line before, behind but with,” he laughed.

co stranahans snowflake 6vo frame 120 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

While Cowdin says, it was a passion for whiskey brings them together.

“There’s going to be a lot going on in that bottle,” he said about this year’s batch.

It is the fun, the memories and a little bit of competition that keep them coming back.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 1367 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

“The people who keep in touch and become friends and maintain those connections beyond this are Stranha-fam, Stranha-family,” he said.

Like its namesake, Stranahan’s says every batch of Snowflake is different.

stranahans snowflake 10pkg frame 1487 Stranahans Snowflake Fans Line Up Days Before The Whiskey Sale

(credit: CBS)

It will be available for purchase Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. for $100 a bottle.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s