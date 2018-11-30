WATCH LIVEHuge earthquake in Alaska causes widespread damage (Watch CBSN Live)
DENVER (AP) – Federal safety regulators who oversee RTD’s A Line to Denver International Airport say they may shut it down if the transportation district does not develop a plan to fix ongoing issues within a year. Colorado Public Radio reports the Federal Railroad Administration is threatening to modify or revoke the waiver that allows the A Line to operate.

On Nov. 15, it gave the the Regional Transportation District 30 days to develop and submit an action plan that shows how it will bring the crossing gate system into compliance within one year.

Issues include timing with some crossing gates, signal modification needs, and the locomotive engineer qualification and certification program does not meet Federal Railroad Administration standards.

The transportation district says it will work with its private contractor, Denver Transit Partners, to develop the corrective action plan.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

