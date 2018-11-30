LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police are asking the public to help identify two women who distracted a store employee and made off with a 4-month-old puppy earlier this month.
“These two people, they really plotted it out,” store owner Mark Aine told CBS4 Friday. “They had it planned.”
The pair entered the Town & Country Pet Center on South Cleveland Avenue on Nov. 18. As a red-haired woman distracted the employee on duty, a brown-haired woman snuck into the back of the store, opened a kennel, and stuffed the small dog inside her down coat, according to Aine.
The two then left the store “in a big, sad hurry,” he added.
The puppy is a Morkie, or Yorkshire Terrier-Maltese mix, and retails for $1,288 at the Town & Country store.
“This one was still too tiny to jump up on a couch or jump down from a couch,” Aine said.
If you can’t afford to purchase a puppy, how are you going to afford to care for it and get it medical attention. Poor baby. And…why isn’t there better security at pet shops. This seems to happen a lot. Even better, don’t shop at pet stores and adopt your next best friend.