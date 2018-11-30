By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A slowing move storm system followed quickly by another slow moving storm will bring periods of snow to the Colorado mountains all weekend. For Denver and the Front Range we have two chances for light precipitation; rain or snow Friday afternoon and then snow Sunday afternoon through very early Monday morning. In neither case do we anticipate accumulation in the metro area.

While we won’t see much precipitation around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, it will turn colder in the coming days. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday and Saturday which is normal for this time of year. Then significantly colder weather will arrive on Sunday with highs dipping into the 30s and overnight lows falling into the teens starting Sunday night. By Monday temperatures will struggle to reach 30°. Morning wind chills could fall below 0° even inside the metro area.

In the high country, snow showers all weekend will eventually bring a total 5-10″ of snow to mountain areas west of Vail Pass where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through Sunday.

Farther east there will be accumulating snow in Summit County and into the Winter Park and Estes Park regions but amounts should generally stay under 6 inches.

Meanwhile in SW Colorado get ready for 5-10″ around Telluride, Silverton, and Wolf Creek. The Highway 160 corridor from Pagosa Springs to Durango to Cortez should see under 5 inches.

And finally, in far NE Colorado we expect 2-6 inches of snow total from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Accumulation will be far higher along the I-80 corridor in Nebraska where more than a foot is possible in some areas.

