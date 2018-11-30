  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County AIDS Project, Bret Saunders, Food Bank Of The Rockies, KBCO, KBCO Studio C, Local TV, Whole Foods

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– KBCO is celebrating 30 years with this year’s Studio C album release. The CD goes on sale Saturday morning.

This year’s edition features 32 artists, including Elle King, Walk The Moon, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Coldplay, and Willie Nelson.

kbco studio c natsvo transfer frame 78 Get Your KBCO Studio C 30th Anniversary CD This Weekend

Elle King (credit: KBCO)

The two-CD set will be available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at select Whole Foods Markets across Colorado.

kbco studio c Get Your KBCO Studio C 30th Anniversary CD This Weekend

(credit: KBCO)

Proceeds from the CD benefit both Boulder County Aids Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s