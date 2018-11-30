BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– KBCO is celebrating 30 years with this year’s Studio C album release. The CD goes on sale Saturday morning.

This year’s edition features 32 artists, including Elle King, Walk The Moon, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Coldplay, and Willie Nelson.

The two-CD set will be available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at select Whole Foods Markets across Colorado.

Proceeds from the CD benefit both Boulder County Aids Project and Food Bank of the Rockies.