Colorado Springs, Joshua Johnson, Local TV, University of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was arrested near the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Friday after a nearly two-hour manhunt. The search put the campus and nearby businesses on lockdown.

joshua johnson el paso county Man Arrested Near CU Campus In Colorado Springs After Nearly 2 Hour Search

Joshua Johnson (credit: El Paso County)

Joshua Johnson was arrested after he threatened his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her home in Colorado Springs. Deputies with El Paso County worked with police in Colorado Springs to track down Johnson.

He faces burglary, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and harassment.

