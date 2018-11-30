WATCH LIVEHuge earthquake in Alaska causes widespread damage (Watch CBSN Live)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted rookie pass rusher Jeff Holland from their practice squad and waived inside linebacker Alexander Johnson.

gettyimages 9788604781 Broncos Promote Rookie Pass Rusher Jeff Holland

Jeff Holland (credit: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos (5-6), who visit the Bengals (5-6) on Sunday, juggled their linebacking corps with Shaq Barrett sidelined with a hip flexor. He got hurt against Pittsburgh last week and is expected to miss two to four weeks.

An outside linebacker from Auburn, Holland signed with the Broncos on May 1 after going undrafted. He shined in training camp and collected two sacks and recovered a fumble in the preseason. He signed to Denver’s practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

Holland was named first-team All-SEC as a junior last season. In three years at Auburn, he collected 13 sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two.

The Broncos signed Johnson on Aug. 13, two months after a jury acquitted the former Tennessee star who missed 3½ years of football while fighting a rape case.

Johnson played in one game, against Houston on Nov. 4.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

