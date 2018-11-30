WATCH LIVEHuge earthquake in Alaska causes widespread damage (Watch CBSN Live)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Escape Rooms, Lights Out, Littleton, Local TV

By Rick Sallinger

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Escape Rooms are rapidly growing in popularity. Escape rooms are rooms where visitors pay to find clues in order to get out.

escape room 6pkg frame 419 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

But the doors are closing at one Littleton business where the owner says there are now so many escape rooms in the Denver metro area that it’s reached a level of saturation.

escape room 6pkg frame 1 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

With sadness for its owners, the “Lights Out” Escape Room in Littleton is, unfortunately, living up to its name.

escape room 6pkg frame 61 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

“We’ve sunk a lot of blood sweat and tears into this venture,” Justin Goodchild said.

The theme at Lights Out is horror. The mission, to use the clues to get out of a room in an hour or less.

escape room 6pkg frame 179 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

One clue is to use letters to figure out a scary looking dummy’s favorite word. One of those letters was semi hidden around Granny Gloria’s neck.

escape room 6pkg frame 572 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

Goodchild said, “People enjoy they challenge they can do it with a group.”

escape room 6pkg frame 694 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

When Lights Out opened in April, it was the only one in Littleton. Now there are three. In fact there are more than 20 in the Denver metro area alone.

escape room 6pkg frame 1204 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

Puzzah has two of those locations in Broomfield and lower downtown.

“Colorado has some of the highest density of escape rooms in the country,” said Puzzah spokesman Nick Lawson.

escape room 6pkg frame 1439 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

The price for escape rooms generally runs about $25-$30 per person. When one goes into a room, it can be a step back in time; to use one’s brain rather than that of a computer.

Goodchild says he had high hopes for Lights Out but there are just too many now, “If you go by per capita, Colorado has the most in the country.”

escape room 6pkg frame 1084 Popularity Of Escape Rooms In Denver Could Be Too Much Of A Good Thing

(credit: CBS)

And soon there will even be an escape room on a screen new you. A movie called “Escape Room” is
due to open in 2019. Its trailer warns, “Find the clue or you will die.”

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s