(HOODLINE) – Craving sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end sushi hot spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Sushi Den

Topping the list is Sushi Den. Located at 1487 S. Pearl St. in Platt Park, it’s the most popular high-end sushi spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,486 reviews on Yelp. Sushi Den has been a destination for Denverites since it opened in December 1984. For its fish of the day, the restaurant imports fresh fish — caught within the past 24 hours — from one of Japan’s largest fish markets in the city of Fukuoka on Kyushu Island. Expect an expansive selection of nigiri, classic and signature sushi rolls, as well as lunch and dinner plates.

2. Izakaya Den

Next up is Platt Park’s Izakaya Den, situated at 1487-A S. Pearl St. With 4.5 stars out of 369 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. The sister restaurant to Sushi Den, Izakaya Den serves traditional Japanese plates tapas style. Dishes include scallop, squid ink and kimchee risotto, jalapeño sashimi, and assorted sushi rolls.

3. Sushi Sasa

Highland’s Sushi Sasa, located at 2401 15th St., Suite 80, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 714 reviews. The menu features original sushi rolls and Japanese-inspired tapas — including the 72-hour ribs with a five-spice rub and sriracha barbecue sauce served with Asian slaw. For drinks, there is an extensive sake list as well as Asian-inspired cocktails, such as the shiso gimlet.

4. Bamboo Sushi

Bamboo Sushi, a sushi bar and Japanese spot in Highland, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2715 17th St., Suite 102, to see for yourself. Part of a growing chain that started in Portland, the restaurant became the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant, its website boasts. The menu offers signature sushi rolls, omakase (chef’s choice), salads, meaty dishes and yakumi (seafood topped with Japanese condiments that complement the flavor of the fish).

5. Departure

Finally, there’s Departure, a Cherry Creek favorite with four stars out of 200 reviews. Stop by 249 Columbine St. to hit up the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot next time you’re looking to splurge. Named one of Denver’s 25 Best Restaurants in 2018 by 5280 magazine, Departure offers modern Asian cuisine in dishes such as sushi and sashimi, dim sum, robata grill and wok.

Article provided by Hoodline.