DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is expanding its recycling program to include more things. The goal is to increase the rate at which the city recycles.

denver recycling center 5vo frame 210 Denver Expands Recycling To Include Paper Cups

(credit: CBS)

Denver will become one of the leading cities in recycling paper cups. Those cups often have a plastic coating to prevent leaks and that meant that the cups often couldn’t be recycled.

denver recycling center 5vo frame 300 Denver Expands Recycling To Include Paper Cups

(credit: CBS)

Customers in Denver will soon receive information about how to recycle those cups. The change is expected to help the city reach a goal of increasing its recycling rate from the current 22 percent to 34 percent.

denver recycling center 5vo frame 30 Denver Expands Recycling To Include Paper Cups

(credit: CBS)

