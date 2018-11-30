By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4)– U.S. Senator Michael Bennet isn’t ruling out a run for president in two years. The Democratic senator has been rumored as a possible candidate but has refused to confirm his interest.

He told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, he’s thinking or “wondering” about it.

“I think that we need to figure out as a country what direction we’re heading in. I think we haven’t been heading in the right direction and I think we need to make sure that we have leadership in this country that’s the kind-of leadership that’s actually going to address the problems that we need to confront as a country. I don’t know whether I can play a role in that discussion or whether I can’t but that’s what I’m wondering.”

The Associated Press reported last week, that Bennet had been in contact with some influential Iowa Democrats. The Iowa caucuses are the first step in the presidential nominating process. Bennet said he has not visited Iowa but wouldn’t say if he’s been in touch with anyone there.

Gov. John Hickenlooper is also mulling a presidential bid. He’s visited Iowa and other early voting states including New Hampshire, where he told a waitress that he was running and then later said he was just joking.

Bennet says he has talked to Hickenlooper about the possibility of running, but wouldn’t elaborate.

