By Kirk Larrabee

KANSAS CITY (CBS4)– Video has emerged of what happened during a February incident in Cleveland, Ohio during which Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was accused of shoving a woman during a late night dispute, in which Hunt can indeed be seen pushing a woman and later kicking her while she was squatting on the floor.

The incident, which took place on February 10 outside of Hunt’s apartment at The Metropolitan at The 9 in Downtown Cleveland, was first reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer on February 12 after 19-year-old Abigail Ottinger of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, told police Hunt “shoved and pushed” her during a dispute around 3:45 a.m. Multiple police reports were filed over the incident with different accounts of what happened, with one report listing Hunt as a suspect and another listing Ottinger as a suspect.

According to the original Plain Dealer report, Ottinger and her friend were on a party bus along with Hunt and his friend traveling to and from Cleveland bars earlier in the evening, after which the group went back to Hunt’s apartment. According to a friend of Hunt, Ottinger and her friend were kicked out of Hunt’s apartment when it was learned they were only 19 years old, although Ottinger says she and her friend were kicked out because she “didn’t want” one of the men in Hunt’s group. Hunt’s friend said Ottinger directed racial slurs at the two of them when being asked to leave and that the women remained outside the apartment for around 30 minutes, during which Ottinger yelled and pounded on the door.

Hunt reportedly told Cleveland Police he asked the women to leave his apartment, after which he went to bed. Hunt also said he told someone to call security when it became apparent the women were still outside his apartment, after which security arrived and escorted the women downstairs. Ottinger claimed Hunt came out of his apartment during the incident and shoved her, causing her to sustain abrasions on her knee and hand and a scratch to her chest. An unnamed woman who accused Ottinger of assault claimed Ottinger hit her in the face after attempting to get her to leave.

Video of the incident can be seen below, as posted by TMZ. Hunt is seen pushing a woman at the beginning of the video, then at the end of the video can be seen taking a kick at what appears to be the same woman while she is squatting is on the floor.

TMZ also posted video of both the woman and Hunt’s friends giving their accounts of what happened to police. Click here to see the full report.

The Plain Dealer reported in February that no charges had been filed immediately after the incident, and that Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department called the incident a “cross complaint,” which means the parties claiming assault would be directed to the prosecutor’s office if they wanted to press charges. Hunt, who also was accused in June of punching a man during a dispute at a resort located in the Lake Erie island town of Put-in-Bay, made a brief comment about his offseason incidents when speaking to reporters in August.

“Just be in the right place in the right time,” Hunt said. “I’m just going to keep thinking about football and go out there and do my job.”

The NFL did not impose discipline on Hunt over either of his offseason incidents. The Chiefs, according to beat reporter Nate Taylor of The Athletic, are preparing a statement over the matter and learned of the video as it hit the Internet. Hunt and the Chiefs are scheduled to face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.