  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Denver Police, El Paso County, Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, Officer-Involved Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado police officer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi entered his plea Friday. A judge scheduled his trial to begin May 13.
The Gazette reports that Al Khammasi repeatedly asked through an interpreter for a new attorney and interpreter. A judge denied the request.

karrar noaman al khammasi mug Iraqi Refugee Pleads Not Guilty In Police Officers Shooting

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

RELATED: Denver Police Visit Officer Cem Duzell In Hospital

The injured Colorado Springs police officer, Cem Duzel, remains at a rehabilitation hospital.

Police have said Duzel and other officers responded to reported gunshots near the U.S. Olympic Training Center on Aug. 2 and found an armed suspect. Duzel was hurt in an exchange of gunfire.

officer cem duzel cspd1 Iraqi Refugee Pleads Not Guilty In Police Officers Shooting

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Al Khammasi also was wounded.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Al Khammasi was granted refugee status and arrived in the United States in May 2012.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s