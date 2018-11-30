By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – Don’t look now, but the Denver Broncos are riding high after winning two in a row. The Broncos now hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

With a win Denver would not only keep their playoff hopes alive, but also win three straight for the first time in since Vance Joseph has been the head coach. Here are four things to watch for in Sunday’s game.

1. Contain A.J. Green

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green missed the last three games with a toe injury. Cincinnati has lost all three games he’s missed by an average of 17 points. When healthy, Green is one of the best players in the NFL. He has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns. In the last three matchups against the Broncos, Green has scored in two of the games. The Broncos will have to keep the All-Pro receiver in check.

2. Make life tough for Jeff Driskel

Jeff Driskel will be making his first start on Sunday in place for Andy Dalton who’s out with a thumb injury. The third-year backup quarterback may be inexperienced, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. At the NFL combine in 2016, he ran 4.56 in the 40-yard dash. That’s a blur in football terms. Driskel has appeared in three games this season, completing 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. He’s also rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Continue to Protect the football

If you don’t turnover the ball, you’ll have a great chance to win. The Broncos haven’t committed a turnover in the last two games and won both matchups. The recent trend started with better quarterback play from Case Keenum. In the first eight games, Keenum threw at least one interception. In the last three games, he’s been spotless. Denver can’t give Cincinnati any momentum as the Bengals haven’t created a turnover in the last three games.

4. Take Advantage of the Bengals Struggling Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals defense gives up the most yards (436.9) and points (31.5) per game in the league. The Broncos need to take advantage by running the football and throwing off the run. Denver has the 10th best rushing attack in the league, behind the running of Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay needs 33 yards from scrimmage to become the eighth rookie in Broncos history to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Knowshon Moreno in 2009.

